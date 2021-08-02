NORTH PORT — The politics of payback had crashed ashore in North Port.
It was the time a water fountain mysteriously appeared at the city’s Veterans Park at Tamiami Trail at South Biscayne Boulevard. The story was that former North Port mayor Marge Gentle had the fountain placed in such a way to block a military memorial of granite markers and flagpoles. Certain vets had angered her, it was understood.
The fountain arrived over a weekend, no explanation … or where the funding came from. But it was Gentle’s doing, everyone agreed. North Port dismantled that fountain in 2020 when people complained that homeless people were using it to wash themselves and their stuff, a public health concern.
Mayor Gentle “liked things her way and didn’t like to budge … she gave orders and was no-nonsense,” former city commissioner Buddy Hughes said in a Sun newspaper story.
But North Port has marched on from that 1980s era, in recent days forming a group to conceive and name a new memorial to military veterans, the five branches and the campaigns in which America had fought.
The Veterans Park Advisory Committee met Wednesday, its members enduring an ethics class, then organizing preliminaries and naming its leadership. The committee has a year to present its plans. The park will sit on a parcel alongside city hall, have shade, markers, brick pavers, benches and other amenities.
But likely not a water fountain.
More of “what’s on the hearts and minds” of North Port veterans, said Pete Emrich, the city’s vice mayor and a former Army soldier. “We’ll see what their visions are … and go from that,” he added of the committee’s decisions that likely need public approval to pass muster.
Veterans Park Advisory Committee members, of which there are eight, represent veteran organizations within the city. They will review other memorial parks, conjure something suiting the city. The group is under North Port’s Parks and Recreation division. Commissioners had allocated $500,000 to the project. Sponsorships and other means will offset some costs and upkeep, those commissioners said.
“North Port needs someplace to do all of these (tribute) events,” said Melodi Wilson, a retired U.S. Air Force staff sergeant and former Sarasota County Woman Veteran of the Year with North Port’s American Legion Post 254. She is the committee’s lone woman. “We need the very best.”
Committee member Chuck English pictures a memorial such as the city’s Garden of Five Senses, a park setting with walkways and lots of trees.
“A concept of atmosphere is what I’m talking about,” he said.
The Veterans Park Advisory Committee meets monthly at city hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Sessions are open, agendas posted at cityofnorthport.com.
