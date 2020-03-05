NORTH PORT — The task Karen Andrews had for her son was not your average chore.
That’s why, he deserves to spend his half of their $500 prize money however he likes, she says.
The mother-and-son pair entered Fort Myers-based Ghostbird Theater Company’s 24 Hour Festival contest, where they had just one day to create a work of art based on prompts that were kept secret until the contest began. Visual artists, filmmakers, theater artists, dancers, musicians, and poets were invited to participate.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, the pair picked up their prompt at the theater in downtown Fort Myers, and the clock began.
They were given minimal guidelines.
The theme: “Fear is a virus that can be spread through wires.” They were given the sentence “avoid global panic.”
Their video must include the following objects: horseshoe, rocket, broken bicycle, toy soldier, biscuit, mouse, and a needle.
Karen who has a background in animation and CGI special affect work thought the opportunity would be a good experience for her son Alexander, a North Port High junior, who attends film classes at Suncoast Technical College.
“I looked at it as something that he can put on his college application or list as experience when looking for a job,” she said.
An hour into the process, they had finalized the direction for their short film. The title was “Public Announcement.” The story starts with an animated commercial for a toy store that is “interrupted” by a message of vital public interest.
Alexander was working on script lines, editing and storyboards, while his mom handled animation.
She said they focused on the areas they felt they were strongest in.
“We had a break at 5:30 in the morning for Waffle House, because we were all hungry and tired,” she said.
The entire process took the pair about 19 hours, Karen admitted.
“We were pretty surprised, we didn’t know what we were getting into,” she said.
They submitted their film, and then found out they were awarded $500 for winning their category. Karen split the money evenly with her son.
While she said he had money “burning a whole in his pocket,” she was proud how he decided to spend it.
Though she wasn’t sure how her Alexander would spend the money, she said she took him to the mall and he only spent $40.
“He was real smart with it, I was kind of excited about that,” Karen said.
“He put in 24 hours of what I consider very hard work, so I’m not going to dictate one thing he does with it. He deserves to spend it on whatever his heart desires,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.