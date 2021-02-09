NORTH PORT — Barbara Langdon wasn't thrilled, but her North Port commission colleagues approved next-phase plans Tuesday for the restoration of the Warm Mineral Springs complex on Ortiz Boulevard.
While cash and possible partnerships remain obstacles or incentives, moving Warm Mineral Springs to the next phase required commission approval of what's called a Development Master Plan.
With conditions, it inched the project forward without committing dollars. Langdon also voted “no” on running city water and sewer to Warm Mineral Springs, which operates today as a North Port park. To restore Warm Mineral Springs over several phases would run some $25 million. Aging septic had prompted closures in recent years.
Citing COVID-19 and the new perception of public needs, Langdon said, she voted against the master plan, and also for approval of a Florida appropriations request for water and sewer expansion. North Port's end would match the $875,000 state grant, if it happens.
“The days of proceeding in that manner,” Langdon said of freely spending on public projects, “are over.”
But her colleagues disagreed, voting in unison for the master plan and the appropriations request. Commissioner Debbie McDowell cited public hearings in recent years and a general buy-in of restoring Warm Mineral Springs, which was a huge tourist draw when it opened in the 1950s. It had since fallen on hard times, though as a city park it collects some $1.2 million in user fees and giftshop receipts.
Parks officials said some $2 million was in reserves, and that could be used in renovations or as loan incentives.
“I cannot fathom why this DMP (Development Master Plan) is not a slam dunk,” McDowell said.
Commissioners before voting Tuesday were given an overview by planners with Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc. The firm had fashioned restoration plans for the Warm Mineral's three buildings and its infrastructure, which includes its circular Cyclorama that had depicted the explorer Juan Ponce de Leon’s arrival in Florida in 1513. A mural on the building was reportedly painted by Sarasota artist Don Putman.
Debate on Tuesday got heated, with Langdon citing unseen costs and looking ahead to other priorities. North Port's new Aquatic Center will run $800,000 annual deficits, she added.
“I'd love to drive a BMW,” she said, “but I have a Kia Soul budget.”
Vice Mayor Pete Emrich suggested his colleagues await a fifth commissioner before deciding the future at Warm Mineral Springs. A March 9 special election replaces former Commissiner David Iannottii, who resigned in November.
Ultimately, however, Emrich sided with McDowell and Mayor Jill Luke in approving both the master plan and water/sewer project.
“Here is where we stop kicking the can down the road,” Luke said before voting in the affirmative with attached conditions and waivers.
The next phase in the lifecycle of Warm Mineral Springs is in 2021-2022 budgeting.
“You will see my voice when it comes to budgetary matters,” Emrich added.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.