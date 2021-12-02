NORTH PORT — North Port commissioners decided Thursday to continue the legal fight against some Wellen Park residents who want to deannex their neighborhoods from the city limits.
City Attorney Amber Slayton filed a motion Tuesday asking Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll for a rehearing on his previous decision, which ruled against the city's arguments.
Thursday's City Commission hearing was set to decide whether commissioners want to appeal the case to a higher court — the Second District Court of Appeals — if the judge rules against the city's motion.
They did.
Commissioners voted 4-0 to continue the battle in the appeals court if it becomes necessary.
Commissioner Debbie McDowell was absent.
The deannexation movement dates to 2019, when North Port raised city property taxes by an average 13%.
West Villagers for Responsible Government sprung from that action, its founders had insisted.
The city hired consulting firm Munilytics, which performed a feasibility study on the proposed contraction.
On April 29, the city held a hearing to discuss the Munilytics study and decide on annexation.
They listened to testimony from several people, including city staff members and the consultants who performed the study. They also heard public comment from those in favor of deannexation.
Commissioners voted that night to reject the proposal.
The West Villagers for Responsible Government quickly appealed that decision to the Circuit Court, and applauded Judge Carroll's Nov. 16 ruling that the denial was done inappropriately.
Before they made their decision Thursday, city commissioners listened to public comment from John Meisel, a member of that group, and heard more than three dozen written comments from Wellen Park residents.
While most supported deannexation efforts, some said they were happy with the city's services.
Those supporting deannexation have argued that their tax dollars haven't been well-spent by North Port commissioners. Many say they identify more with Venice, since their homes have a Venice mailing address, even though they live inside the North Port city limits.
They argue that the city erred in passing over established neighborhoods like Myakka River Estates to annex the Taylor Ranch area in 2000, before the Wellen Park development, then known as West Villages, was built.
If the area is deannexed, thousands of North Port residents would become residents of unincorporated Sarasota County. At buildout, Wellen Park is expected to include 20,000 homes and 50,000 residents.
The commission's decision against deannexation on April 29 was unanimous.
Judge Carroll's ruling stated the city did not comply with state statutes about contraction and that city did not state the "specific facts" on which it based its rejection of the deannexation petition.
The city's motion for rehearing argues that the judge's decision was a "misapprehension" of the law. It argues that the judge's definition of "feasible" was used too narrowly. The motion also states commissioners considered other testimony, in addition to the required feasibility study, in their decision-making process.
The motion commissioners approved Thursday allows attorneys to continue the legal fight to the appeals court. Slayton, the city's attorney, explained that she asked for the decision based on the 30-day window for appeals, and the fact that commissioners may not have a chance to advertise and hold another meeting in that time period, particularly during the holidays.
After the vote, Commissioner Alice White said the city has "invested a lot of time and effort" into the West Villages community.
White, said she was originally opposed to the city annexing the Taylor Ranch more than 20 years ago, long before her term on the City Commission.
"It went through anyway," she said. "Where were all these people when the annexation was happening? They weren't there yet."
She said she doesn't know how to respond when people who moved to West Villages don't understand it is a part of North Port.
"When you live in Florida, you have to live in a water district, a county and a school district. That's it. It's your choice whether you want to live in a municipality."
Ultimately, however, a final decision could eventually come before Wellen Park voters, said the West Villagers’ lawyer Luke Lirot, who would “be happy if that happened.”
