NORTH PORT — A sprawling housing plan moves to the next phase after a recent North Port City Commission approval.

What’s identified as Toledo Villages is proposed by an Arlington, Texas firm. The project at build-out would cover more than 2,000 acres and contain 3,500 homes at the northeast corner of Toledo Blade Boulevard and Interstate 75, according to Forestar Group Inc., a residential company.


