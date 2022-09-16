NORTH PORT — A sprawling housing plan moves to the next phase after a recent North Port City Commission approval.
What’s identified as Toledo Villages is proposed by an Arlington, Texas firm. The project at build-out would cover more than 2,000 acres and contain 3,500 homes at the northeast corner of Toledo Blade Boulevard and Interstate 75, according to Forestar Group Inc., a residential company.
The first phase was to rezone an 83-acre portion of that vacant property from agriculture to village or simply to village in another 800 acres.
A first public reading Tuesday of a zoning change was approved by the five city commissioners. Further readings and public hearings were yet scheduled.
Forestar Group had planned housing there as early as 2005. The Great Recession delayed its plans.
Forestar executives and its marketers held an informational workshop on Toledo Villages in July. A handful of residents attended that session at the North Port Public Library.
Venice attorney Jeff Boone hosted that event and Boone also spoke on behalf of Forestar at Tuesday’s rezoning hearing.
“Oddly enough, we’re here doing what we were doing before the (2007) recession killed the project," Boone said.
Toledo Village plans in July portrayed something like a Wellen Park village, with single-family housing clustered around trails and parks. It was to be gated, a spokesperson said, perhaps fronted by retail and shopping to accommodate the new residents.
North Port’s Planning and Zoning division had recommended the rezone request.
Wellen Park in the city's west end is a master-planned community that at buildout would contain 20,000 houses and 50,000 residents. Its Downtown Wellen Park retail, housing and commercial development opens its first phase later this year.
While Tuesday’s rezoning session was smooth sailing, a neighboring project was less so. Commissioners in July had told the developer of nearly 16 acres to return with reworked plans to accommodate current zoning to allow a four-story, 224-unit residential complex.
That project at the northwest corner of Toledo Blade and I-75 drew protests, neighbors complaining that people in tall buildings could see inside their homes.
Angry residents had also protested high-rise projects farther south on Toledo Blade and a proposed series of three-story rental high-rises and carriage houses off Sumter Boulevard near Tamiami Trail.
North Port commissioners had advocated for affordable or workforce housing. Special hearings and possible tax incentives were talked about this summer. The city entertained container and tiny-home zoning, special exceptions for garage conversions, anything keeping people inside city limits.
The proposed rental units seeking rezoning approvals would charge market rates, however, which in Sarasota County had moved beyond $2,000 a month, in some instances.
The perception of renters, Jeff Boone had said at an informational workshop for the Sumter Boulevard project, had shifted, especially in Florida. People moving to the state can be unsure of where to live and will rent, or steep down payments on mortgages had pushed even those with high salaries into temporary shelter, Boone argued.
“The housing market has changed dramatically in the last five years,” Boone had said.
Not everyone agreed with that assessment.
“We don't want apartment buildings in our backyard,” said Bob Ryan, who lives near a proposed 276-unit development at Toledo Blade Boulevard and Lovett Road in the city's north end. “North Port will be stuck with an eyesore down the road.”
