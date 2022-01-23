The owners of North Port Music and Bird’s Eye Studio Sarah Knapp and Steve Alper hosted a grand opening celebration recently along with a ribbon cutting by the North Port Chamber of Commerce at their new store.
NORTH PORT — Want to check out the only outdoor piano in North Port?
Head over to North Port Music and Bird’s Eye Studio on the second floor at 14860 Tamiami Trail.
Owners Sarah Knapp and Steve Alper hosted a grand opening celebration recently along with a ribbon-cutting by the North Port Chamber of Commerce. There was live music, food, refreshments and door prizes.
Knapp and Alper hope their new location will make North Port Music & Bird’s Eye Studio a gathering place for learning, music and more.
“We hope people will come and visit the store to see all we have to offer,” said Knapp.
There is a large open-air outdoor space outside the store where Knapp hopes to host some small-scale concerts.
A piano sits next to the entrance to the store.
“Some of our students practice on it before they come in for their lessons,” Knapp said.
At the grand opening event, Alper played the piano while Knapp sang a few classic tunes for the crown.
Services include music lessons, practice rooms and performance space. There is also an art gallery and a coffee bar and lounge. For more information, visit www.northportmusic.com.
“It’s a great place to come and hang out and meet other artists,” Knapp said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.