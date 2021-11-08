NORTH PORT — North Port commissioners in March raised the city’s impact fees.
Now they must explain themselves.
The five commissioners Wednesday debate and justify impact fee increases, send that in a report to Tallahassee.
The state had changed the rules for impact fees. It was effective June 4. Wednesday’s workshop is in commission chambers.
The city in March bumped impact fees 25%. Government and schools charge impact fees to commercial and residential builders. The idea is in anticipation of greater demand on fire-rescue, law enforcement, parks and recreation, government buildings, solid waste and transportation services.
But Florida lawmakers had limited statewide impact fee increases with House Bill 337, which had municipalities or schools that raised impact fees explaining a “demonstrated need” in a report to the state, or “proving why,” North Port mayor Jill Luke said of the new process.
The state could order a fee reversal without proper justification.
North Port’s impact fee hikes in March were based on a 2011 report. Commissioners this year had bumped fees to 100% of that 2011 recommendation, or a 25% increase.
But 2011 was that sleepy era before North Port became Sarasota County’s fastest growing city. Impact fees are to keep pace with current and planned growth; more people, more demand on services and infrastructure.
Commissioners in March had also reviewed a 2020 impact fee study by Willdan Financial Services, a California public sector consultant. The company projected city growth versus impact fees at current rates in coming years would short the city nearly $30 million.
Willdan recommended bumping impact fees for new construction of a single-family house from about $14,206 to $15,503. Commercial fees for a project of up to 40,000 square feet would go from around $82,000 to $147,000, per 1,000 square feet. That $147,000 multiplied by 40 is roughly $588,000.
“A necessity,” Commissioner Alice White in March had said of potential impact fee increases, but not “a burden on taxpayers.”
North Port instead bumped fees to that full 2011 recommendation.
The city in recent weeks had worked with Willdan to compile statistics that explained that demonstrated need. Wednesday’s workshop is about justifying and forwarding the city’s reasoning to Tallahassee. The workshop starts at 1 p.m. City hall is at 4790 City Hall Blvd. The public is invited.
