NORTH PORT — North Port has a trio of candidates for the city manager job.
They are Jerome Fletcher II, Caryn Gardner-Young and Matt LeCerf. Commissioners on Monday thinned that selection from nine applicants. Two others approved in June had dropped out. No reasons for Albert Childress or David Niemeyer withdrawing were given.
North Port had lost its city manager in November. Pete Lear went on paid leave after admitting to a sexual relationship with a city employee. He later resigned.
City commissioners hired an executive firm to scour city manager ranks. North Port’s assistant city manager Jason Yarborough is serving as interim. The job pays about $160,000 a year. City managers average 3-6 years in one place. The job is much like hired school superintendents, professional soldiers or consultants, according to those tracking such things.
Fletcher in online profiles lists himself as a career public service worker, mostly in surrounding Washington, D.C., and North Carolina. He's currently an assistant chief administrative officer with Montgomery County in Maryland.
“My goals include ensuring an outstanding quality of life for residents while maintaining fiscal and economic stability,” he wrote on LinkedIn, a networking website.
Gardner-Young is the former city manager in Parkland, Fla., now a planning supervisor with the Florida Department of Transportation out of Boynton Beach. She ran Parkland for a decade through 2017. A mass shooting at a local high school was after her time in that Broward County community. She would move to Delray Beach as an assistant city manager.
Gardner-Young is city manager certified and generated interest among North Port commissioners tallying a straw poll Monday, coming across in a taped video interview “as to the point,” Commissioner Barbara Langdon said. “Sort of all business.”
LeCerf had the distinction of being fired from a town manager's job, only to be rehired the next day. He had been with the city of Frederick, Colorado, for six years, was named town Manager of the Year in 2017 by the Colorado City and County Management Association. His dismissal required a full vote by the town council, however, which didn't happen, according to news accounts. He later resigned and serves as town manager in Johnstown, north of Denver. The knock Monday was the limited city sizes LeCerf had led, though Langdon viewed him as “very innovative.”
“I'm very interested in seeing him,” she added.
Commissioners narrowed their lists in a 1-5 numbering order, one being the best. They had included Thomas Hutka, but later dropped him. The consensus on low applicant ratings was a poor video performance.
“We have three candidates, sir,” Mayor Jill Luke said, directing her remark to Doug Thomas with the Texas firm Strategic Government Resources, contracted to secure that candidate list.
Thomas' team selected applicants and arranges the North Port visit. Round-robin interviews, public meetings and candidate presentations run Aug. 9-10. The applicants would undergo background checks and a DiSC personality assessment. They'll also be asked to provide a so-called gameplan at hiring.
A stickler Monday was paying the tab on visits. In the end, commissioners agreed 4-1 to cover airfare for a spouse or significant other. Daily expenses were set at what commissioners receive on trips away from North Port. Commissioner Debbie McDowell was the holdout.
“Happy spouse, happy city manager,” Langdon added.
