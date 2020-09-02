NORTH PORT — Balancing the budget and holding property taxes in check.
That's the tall order in the COVID-19 era for North Port's commissioners Thursday in a special budget hearing at city hall.
Budgeting under normal conditions is fairly smooth — except when North Port hikes its property taxes 13%, as in 2019, when near rioting occurred at city hall.
But North Port is Sarasota County's quickest growing and largest community with room to develop. And Southwest Florida is popular with visitors, meaning overflows of surtaxes and shared revenue.
But this is the coronavirus period, when tourist dollars went poof, when businesses closed or await our return, when jobs got chopped and the survivors Zoom from home, families scramble with what's coming next.
The bright note was a 10% increase in North Port home values, meaning a $100,000 house last year is worth $110,000 this year. That means the tax rate can stay close to last year's while bringing in more money to offset costs.
“Obviously,” Commissioner Vanessa Carusone said Thursday, “there are increases in (city) costs. But our job is to make sure we come as close to (millage) rollbacks as is humanly possible.
“Are there things we can nix for the year? Probably. But we have to be careful to not eliminate services that may never return.”
North Port commissioners had worked their fiscal budget since March. From the get-go, however, there were problems: Deep projected cuts in state and local revenue sharing, ending a longterm deal with Sarasota County to manage nine city parks, or about $1.2 million, and other costs such as staff wage increases. There's also an $800,000 deficit at the city's new Aquatic Center.
It's the same as it is for a family, balancing car payments and utility bills with fewer COVID-19 dollars, commissioners argued in sometimes heated discussions over spending.
And right as budget talks got rolling, North Port's City Manager Peter Lear went on paid leave. He had disclosed an office romance and the city hired a Fort Myers firm to investigate. That work ended Monday, and the investigation report is on next Tuesday's agenda for possible resolution.
Lear is a former finance director skilled at managing industrial-sized budgets. Assistant City Manager Jason Yarborough had since guided the process.
Commissioners met in August to make their numbers for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1. They wanted modifications. That final budget — $50 million general fund and $150 million overall — gets presented Thursday. It includes a suggested 3.8240 millage.
Commissioners at Thursday's hearing will propose budget tweaks, including a millage rollback, killing programs and job vacancies, for example, or reducing or delaying so-called capital improvement projects, said Vice Mayor Jill Luke. Other commissioners must agree with one another in the majority.
“Staff have done all they can can do, provided everything we've asked,” Luke said. “Any commissioners having a few (last-minute) twists, this is their chance.”
Thursday's hearing begins at 5:01 p.m. A final hearing and the budget's adoption is Sept. 17. Both are public hearings at city hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.