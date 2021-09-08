Offers go here

featured

North Port needs feedback on surtax spending list

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

NORTH PORT — How to spend $300 million.

That's what North Port wants to know in a push to renew a countywide surtax.

In November 2022, voters decide on extending that surtax, which was first approved countywide in 1989.

NSsurtax090921a.jpg

North Port Mayor Jill Luke, right, the city's finance director, Kim Ferrell, center, and Nancy Ceci at Wednesday's surtax workshop at the Olde World Restaurant. Ceci is with the Citizens Tax Oversight Committee. The goal is seeking public input of surtax spending.

It's 1 penny added to the state's 6% sales tax. It brings millions to be divvied among Sarasota County Schools, Sarasota County and cities such as North Port, Venice and Sarasota.

Some 22% of that surtax is from visitors, the rest from locals buying cars to potted plants.

North Port's share in the next 15 years would be $300 million. But what to fix or build is what community officials are asking in workshops such as one held Wednesday at the Olde World Restaurant.

They want public feedback, said Bill Gunnin, executive director with the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce and Wednesday's host.

Others at the event were with Sarasota County, the city and local businesses. A sprinkling of residents also attended. A series of follow-up workshops are scheduled, including one Monday at the Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port.

More details and a broader overview are available at sarasotacountysurtax.net.


The chamber, Gunnin said in opening remarks, “officially supports the surtax.”

Sharon Matthews, with the Sarasota County Surtax Task Force, noted surtaxes apply only to so-called capital improvement projects — roads, public safety, bridges and ballparks — not general budgets or the administrative costs of running a city, county or school district.

The renewal in 2022 would be effective in 2024 and run through 2039. It would bring some $1.2 billion over that period. North Port's share is based on population.

“We desperately need public input in prioritizing (surtax spending) projects,” Matthews added.

Public feedback on surtax spending will be gathered through February, compiled and forwarded to North Port commissioners, ultimately to Sarasota County.

Social media, paper forms and web questionnaires are available to list your spending priorities.

That list gets a public airing before final ballot language in November 2022, said Josh Taylor, a North Port spokesperson on Wednesday detailing how the city had spent its share in the last 12 years.

That included the $12 million North Port Aquatic Center; the city's share of the Atlanta Braves spring training complex; the purchase of Warm Mineral Springs; roads and flood control, or "underground stuff you don't see … but it costs a ton of money."

“(You'll) be able to see (the spending list) before you vote,” he added.

Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com

