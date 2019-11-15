North Port needs you! Volunteers wanted for boards and committees

NORTH PORT — There’s the Citizens’ Tax Oversight Committee. And the Joint Management Advisory Board. And the North Port Youth Council.
But there are never enough volunteers to fill the seats.
The issue surfaced at a recent town hall of the West Villages. Debbie McDowell, chosen as North Port’s mayor this week, had urged town-hall visitors to give time for advisory boards, councils, committees and commissions.
There are dozens of openings for such things. North Port, McDowell said, was “dying to have citizen participation,” adding that she hoped locals would “take an active role in your community.”
But that’s a tall order. The 7- to 11-member North Port Youth Council needs five students in middle or high school to fill its seats, for instance. The Public Utility Advisory Board has openings for one regular and two alternates. And the list goes on. Planning and Zoning and Parks and Recreation boards, same thing.
But North Port’s recruiting challenges aren’t unique. Sarasota County and surrounding towns all have openings for people to pore over zoning applications, to listen to grievances, to help figure out ways to make streets more pleasing and safer.
This follows a broader national trend. Civic, social and fraternal groups have lost members in recent decades. They had peaked in the 1950s and ’60s as places to collect friends and business associates. One study in 1910 had a third of men over age 19 belonging to a fraternal group such as the Elks, Lions, Rotary, Kiwanis or Moose, for instance.
But even church attendance in 20 years dipped from 70% to about half in 2018, according to surveys. Roots of our discontent include changing values and working families, experts tell us.
Conversely, however, social media participation each year jumps.
North Port uses that digital platform to pitch itself, targeting families, the civic-minded and retirees, with seniors being your average volunteer. North Port’s Get Involved With Your City! campaign, its digital newsletters and social media postings, seem to work best, but also share what’s happening inside city hall or to outreach for public events or parades, said Josh Taylor, the city’s communications manager.
Volunteers, Taylor said, “kind of come in waves,” adding that finding them for dry-toast topics such as finance or youth forums is a tougher sell. And many of them serve one term and bow out. “There’s a lot of turnover. And that can be good or bad.”
Cultural or historical committees, however, are easier sells, he added. It seems to tickle more interest. And youth boards addressing suicide or bullying “we attack that one pretty hard,” he said of recruitment to find energized volunteers.
Visit cityofnorthport.com to find out more.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
