NORTH PORT — Still a Memorial Day celebration. Only you get it from the comfort of home.
The city is staging a virtual tribute Monday through its social media page. There’s also a drive-thru display at the City Green near city hall.
Memorial Day, which honors and mourns lost service members, had fallen under COVID-19 restrictions limiting small public gatherings and distancing from one another.
Veteran groups hosting the 11 a.m. event had concerns for older members and canceled their participation.
North Port has invited State Sen. Joe Gruters, Mayor Debbie McDowell, Vice Mayor Jill Luke, North Port High School Young Marines’ cadets and others to deliver remarks, pomp and proclamations. Veteran groups will also display wreaths and a bugler blows Taps. The event will be streamed on the city’s Facebook Live page, Facebook.com/cityofnorthport.
North Porters are invited to drive by the City Green, though they’re asked to keep social distancing guidelines in mind, said Josh Taylor, communications manager.
“Keep healthy and keep distance,” he said.
North Port is also placing notices at Veterans Memorial Park that the Memorial Day tribute had moved to city hall. That park is at 13750 Tamiami Trail.
