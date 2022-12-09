NORTH PORT — Police with North Port’s Special Response Team arrested a man wanted for selling cocaine in Sarasota County after finding him “hiding out” in an attic in a North Port home.
Castelow Rashawn Steen, 34, faces three counts of selling cocaine, along with charges of resisting officers and causing property damage, according to his booking report at the Sarasota County Jail.
Acting on a tip “that he was hiding out in North Port,” the members of the Special Enforcement Team tracked Steen down to the 3200 block of Penelope Terrace in North Port, the department reported Friday in social media posts.
However, “upon sight of law enforcement, he fled into a residence.” Several hours of communication were attempted but he failed to comply. Evidence of Steen hiding in the attic was discovered, so additional resources were called in to safely remove him.
Officers called in the city’s Special Response Team, which tried to talk with Steen, but were unsuccessful.
“Chemical agents were deployed into the attic. Steen surrendered without further incident or injury,” the NPPD reported.
Steen, who lives on the 2800 block of Pershing Avenue, Sarasota, was also charged with using a two-way communication device in a commission of a felony, according to arrest reports.
His initial bond was set at $63,000, and he remained in the Sarasota County Jail on Friday.
