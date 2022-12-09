Castelow Rashawn Steen

NORTH PORT — Police with North Port’s Special Response Team arrested a man wanted for selling cocaine in Sarasota County after finding him “hiding out” in an attic in a North Port home.

Castelow Rashawn Steen, 34, faces three counts of selling cocaine, along with charges of resisting officers and causing property damage, according to his booking report at the Sarasota County Jail.


