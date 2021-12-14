NORTH PORT — City commissioners approved another step toward replacing citywide septic and well-water systems.
But it'll move slowly.
Commissioners Tuesday wanted a cost list to explain conversions to homeowners, some looking at up to $34,000 for water and sewer hook-ups to existing housing. Those fees would be eligible for steep subsidies and prepayment discounts, however, including grants for hardships.
But Tuesday was about another step in a citywide conversion process, that by estimates could run into the hundreds of years, as North Port is 104 square miles and largely still on septic and wells. And new construction that is setting records is about 70% septic/wells, one authority said Tuesday. Those costs alone can run north of $20,000, which a new homeowner would likely resist in a conversion effort.
A divided commission ordered the Utilities Division to return with a solid conversion rate analysis, and likely costs to those with hardships such as income limits. That'll likely happen in March or April. Should commissioners approve that, workshops and public outreach would follow.
North Port is targeting the South Salford-Blue Ridge district as its first conversion area. It is one of 29 such districts. At $1 million per year in funding, South Salford-Blue Ridge would take up to 30 years to fully convert, the balance of North Port at that pace many generations of homeowners, it was learned Tuesday.
In several motions and amendments, commissioners decided they wanted prepayment plans, detailed cost breakdowns and other information before bigger decisions are made.
Finding money to fund such expensive construction was Commissioner Barbara Langdon's concern, being “reluctant to set an expectation when it's pixie dust in the air … and surtax,” meaning the use of North Port's portion of a 1 cent countywide tax on goods of more than $5,000.
That surtax is in a renewal before voters in November 2022. North Port had received about $10 million in yearly surtax funds over the last 15 years.
North Port commissioners in May had affirmed a design and engineering package in a first-phase, water-and-sewer conversion in one of those 29 districts.
Those neighborhoods within the South Salford-Blue Ridge district are about 60% built out. The first-phase price tag, a $474,796 engineering/design package, came with protests, however.
In voting with a 3-2 majority Tuesday, with Mayor Pete Emrich and Langdon dissenting, Commissioner Debbie McDowell said providing hard numbers on conversion rates “will help us get the correct voice across to the citizens.”
The complete sewer/water conversion plan is available at the city's Utilities Division platform at cityofnorthport.com.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.