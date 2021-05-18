NORTH PORT — The city is moving forward on converting septic and wells to city water and sewer.
North Port commissioners on Monday affirmed a design and engineering package in a first-phase conversion in 1 of 29 sewer districts to a city operated system.
The neighborhoods, within the South Salford-Blue Ridge district, are about 60% built out. They are within easier reach of existing city pipes, lift stations and other devices that move wastewater from homes to a treatment plant on Pan American Boulevard.
The first-phase price tag, a $474,796 engineering/design package, came with protests in a nearly four-hour hearing Monday night. Opponents objected to long-term costs - to both the city and to homeowners.
The commission’s 3-2 vote favoring the conversion reflected that resistance, with Vice Mayor Pete Emrich and Commissioner Debbie McDowell in the minority. The commission voted 5-0 to adopt the Neighborhood Expansion Water & Sewer Master Plan.
McDowell proposed a redirect of the $474,000 to city water and sewer, or infrastructure, to business activity centers, arguing that was money better spent. Emrich supported that proposal, arguing that nearly $500,000 on residential water and sewer, projects likely years down the road, was “wasteful spending."
"So many unknowns," Emrich said. "I believe this can wait.”
But the majority ruled.
“It’s really a matter of when this happens, not if,” Commissioner Barbara Langdon said.
Langdon said she wouldn’t move beyond first-phase funding without limits on what homeowners would pay for their share of conversion.
The design contract to Kimley-Horn of Fort Myers would take about 10 months to complete. That report will be presented to commissioners for further action.
North Port set aside cash for design and engineering phases, but also expects windfalls from COVID-19 relief packages to help pay for construction.
The city is also using revenue from a 1 cent surtax that covers all of Sarasota County.
The first phase is part of an overall water and sewer hookup estimated at some $900 million, said Mike Acosta, the city’s Utilities Engineering Division manager.
That first phase in the South Salford-Blue Ridge district would run nearly $30 million.
Getting North Port completely connected to water and sewer lines is years down the road. The city has nearly 45,000 un-sewered parcels; there are 11,100 parcels hooked to the system. Those with newer septic systems are included in conversion plans as well.
“Not a cheap date,” Acosta had said of projected completion costs.
Since announcing phased septic and water plans, some homeowners staged opposition rallies and pushed messages on social media. Many of those protesters were at City Hall on Monday.
A handful favored the conversions.
Individual home hook-ups could cost between $10,000-$30,000, according to city estimates - one reason why some object.
Exact costs are unknown, however.
North Port would offer long-term hook-up payment plans, even interest-free, and seek financial assistance options. Voting for the first phase Monday guaranteed North Port a consideration in grants and other funding sources, commissioners were told Monday by Terri Lowery, a consultant with Jones Edmunds, an engineering company for the city.
Getting North Port in compliance is part of Florida’s campaign on septic-tank regulations and lessening raw nutrients in waterways and drinking water resources.
The hammer for change is Senate Bill 712, the Clean Waterways Act, which includes changes in wastewater treatment, reuse potable water and biosolids application. It was a platform in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign — addressing water issues, particularly blue-green algae fueled by nitrogen overloads in the water, partly due to septic tanks.
State tourism, fishing, boating and related industries are all impacted by poor water quality.
“It’s going to be a big burden on a lot of homes,” Dan Beilman said, addressing commissioners Monday.
He also staged informational rallies on Mondays at City Hall.
“(These) people can’t do it … it’s a sad thing to see,” Beilman said.
Commissioner Alice White, voting to move forward with Mayor Jill Luke and Langdon, countered the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the state agency overseeing septic-to-sewer conversions beginning July 1, wouldn’t be “knocking on doors tomorrow.”
“Water is everything," White said. "All (local) waterways lead to the Gulf.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.