NORTH PORT — After acknowledging the "ick factor" associated with turning treated wastewater into drinking water — and the cost involved in studying it — North Port Commissioners decided in a split decision to study to do just that.
Commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve a $249,990 feasibility study to explore reclaimed water for potable use.
Commissioner Barbara Langdon made a motion to approve the study, and Commissioner Alice White seconded the motion. They voted 3-2 with Langdon, White and Mayor Jill Luke being in support of the study and commissioners Pete Emrich and Debbie McDowell voting against it.
Langdon said the population in Florida — specifically in North Port — is rapidly increasing. "I totally get the 'ick factor,'" she said, of converting the wastewater into a drinking water supply.
"Sometimes we have to look beyond today and into the future to find the best course of action," Langdon said. "You can't wait until you have a problem to figure out how to solve it."
White pointed out that the study would only suggest if the project is even an option for the city.
Luke said she did some research and learned that the city of Altamonte Springs has been using reclaimed water since since the late 1980s and early 1990s.
"We have to prep for the future," Luke said.
The item was originally on the commission's consent agenda, meaning commissioners could have voted on it without discussion. McDowell asked at the onset of the meeting to pull it off the consent agenda for discussion. "It's like we are trying to hide something," she said later, when the discussion began.
Mike Acosta, utilities engineering division manager for the city, said reverse osmosis, which the city uses now to treat water, is "always going to be the gold standard" of reclaimed water.
He said the effluent, which is a clear liquid produced by the sewage treatment process, is actually better quality and would be easier to treat than the surface water in the Myakkahatchee Creek and Cocoplum Waterway and the wells, where the city draws its water supply.
The city produces about 2 million gallons of effluent each day. A million gallons get returned as reclaimed water, used mainly for irrigation. The other million are injected into deep underground wells, which Acosta insisted is wasteful.
CDM Smith Inc. in Fort Myers will be contracted to complete the study. The city and the Southwest Florida Water Management District will split the cost of the contract.
Vice Mayor Pete Emrich said he was not in support of the project, balking at the cost to the city.
"I don't believe the timing of this project is correct," he said. "I think a few years down the road, we can look at it again."
McDowell agreed and suggested the city do a huge educational push on promoting the conservation of water.
"So many people are irrigating their lawns year round, and that is a huge waste," she said.
Luke suggested that the idea should be addressed by the city attorney and discussed at a future date.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.