Kyle Krugsman loads a sandbag into his car in North Port in September, prior to the approach of Hurricane Ian. North Port is planning to reopen the sandbag station at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

NORTH PORT — North Port is opening a self-serve sandbag station Tuesday afternoon as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida.

The sandbag station will open at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, behind the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, at the end of City Center Boulevard.


