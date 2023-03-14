Tim Ritchie of March Against Mosaic thanked North Port for backing DeSoto County's 2018 to deny Mosaic Fertilizer, permission to expand their phosphate mining operations. The company intends to re-apply in 2025; so far, both the North Port City Commission and the Charlotte County Commission have passed resolutions opposing the expansion.
NORTH PORT — The City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to show their support for DeSoto County's position on a proposed Mosaic mining expansion.
The company had previously applied to DeSoto County in 2018 to expand their phosphate mining, which the DeSoto County Commission at the time rejected.
Mosaic issued a memo to DeSoto County last June, indicating that the company was planning to re-apply for the expansion in 2025.
The North Port City Commission's resolution re-affirms their support for DeSoto County's original decision, citing the risk to waterways that the city relies on for drinking and bathing water.
City Commissioner Debbie McDowell offered a brief amendment to the original stipulation, indicating that City Clerk Heather Faust should forward a copy to the Peace River Manasota Regional Water Authority and all localities that were a part of the Authority to make sure their message is received by as many offices as possible.
"We really need to get the word out and give DeSoto County the support they need and deserve," McDowell said.
The City Commission vote comes on the heels of a similar resolution being passed by the Charlotte County Commission in January, with North Port's resolution saying it wished to "join" Charlotte County's sentiment.
Tim Ritchie, the founder of March Against Mosaic, thanked commissioners during public comment for their stance on opposing Mosaic's expansions.
Ritchie also displayed a photo of the 1971 phosphate spill, which saw Peace River's water turn bone-white. He cited studies claiming that up to 90% of fish in Peace River at the time were killed as a result of the spill.
During his public comment time, Ritchie urged the Commission to prioritize protecting clean water for local residents.
"It's what sustains the world," he said.
Ritchie further alleged that Mosaic's proposed expansion would put 627 acres of local wetlands at risk from "slightly radioactive" phosphogypsum waste.
Towards the end of the meeting, Vice Mayor Alice White expressed her thanks to Ritchie and his allies for keeping public attention on phosphate mining.
Mosaic, which mines phosphate for its fertilizer products, recently defended the stability of its mining operations in DeSoto County in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
The Florida Department of Environmental Protection corroborated the company's claims that damaged drainage ditches at their mining sites caused no lasting damage to local waterways.
However, environmental groups said that they may not be as lucky if another hurricane came through.
