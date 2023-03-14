River Sign

Tim Ritchie of March Against Mosaic thanked North Port for backing DeSoto County's 2018 to deny Mosaic Fertilizer, permission to expand their phosphate mining operations. The company intends to re-apply in 2025; so far, both the North Port City Commission and the Charlotte County Commission have passed resolutions opposing the expansion.

 SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE

NORTH PORT — The City Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to show their support for DeSoto County's position on a proposed Mosaic mining expansion.

The company had previously applied to DeSoto County in 2018 to expand their phosphate mining, which the DeSoto County Commission at the time rejected.


Debbie McDowell

McDowell

frank.difiore@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments