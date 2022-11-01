NORTH PORT — Parks in North Port are opening back up, though some amenities remain dormant for repairs.
The city issued a news release Monday with an updated list of park and facilities re-opened after Hurricane Ian.
Parks that remain closed to the public include Blue Heron Park, Marius Park, McKibben Park, Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, Oaks Park and Pine Park.
Of those, Blue Heron Park — operated by Wellen Park — is currently anticipated to re-open Nov. 14.
Re-opened parks as of Oct. 31 include:
• Atwater Community Park, 4475 Skyway Avenue
• Blue Ridge Park, 2155 Ridgewood Drive
• Butler Park, 6203 West Price Boulevard
• Canine Club Dog Park, 6442 Appomattox Drive
• Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Avenue
• Highland Ridge Park, 6225 Kenwood Drive
• Hope Park, 8161 Lombra Avenue
• LaBrea Park, 6430 LaBrea Street
• Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields, 1602 Kramer Way
• Marina Park, 7030 Chancellor Boulevard
• Narramore Sports Complex, 7508 Glenallen Boulevard
• Sumter Blvd. Linear Park, Sumter Blvd.
While the parks themselves are open, some amenities and sections remain unavailable.
The pavilion at Blue Ridge Park, for instance, is closed due to storm damage.
Several parks also have no lighting, limiting use at night. Parks with unavailable lighting include Dallas White Park, Larry Thoennissen Athletic Fields, and North Port Skate Park, as well as the courts at Highland Ridge Park.
The pavilion has reopened at Marin Park. However, the park's boat launch remains closed for repairs.
Butler Park Field 2 remains closed to leaks from an uncapped well; in addition, field lighting is unavailable on Fields 2 and 4.
The batting cages at Narramore Sports complex will remain closed. Scoreboards at the Complex are also not yet operational.
"Some soccer goals were damaged during the storm and replacements are pending," the news release stated.
Ryan Murphy, assistant director for the city's Parks and Recreation department, spoke to the Parks and Rec Advisory Council last week about the damage to local parks and the recovery.
Murphy praised park workers for taking part in debris clearing and logistical support after the storm.
"Our staff did a phenomenal job," Murphy said.
Both the Morgan Family Community Center and the George Mullen Activity Center were reopened by Oct. 17, though the Morgan Center gymnasium remains closed.
Murphy said that the Morgan Center was temporarily turned into a shelter for Parks and Rec employees, their families, and their pets.
"We even had a bird there," Murphy added.
Post-storm, the Morgan Center hosted visiting law enforcement and National Guard members providing aid in the area.
The gymnasium at the Morgan Center suffered some water damage, with a three-foot bubble reported at the basketball court during the storm.
Local attention has previously been focused on Warm Mineral Springs Park, which suffered significant damage during the storm.
The City Commission discussed the possibility of terminating the park's management contract with National and State Concessions; however, commissioners instead voted to explore amending the contract to have the park operate with minimal amenities, following a meeting with extensive public comment in favor of keeping the park open.
