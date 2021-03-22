North Port parks for sale? Mayor invites discussion on Tuesday

NORTH PORT — Mayor Jill Luke pictures her town with more greenspace, more elbow room to decompress, even drawing so-called ecotourists.
But money is the catch.
So commissioners on Tuesday have a plan to discuss selling one or more city parks to Sarasota County.
Topping that list is the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, 160 acres of woods and canopied trails. It is one of two dozen city parks, some run by Sarasota County under a 20-year Recreational Facilities Interlocal Agreement.
That agreement expires soon.
Anticipating the need to take over maintenance, the city had last year committed $1.2 million in equipment and staff for those parks, Luke said.
Salvaging the pact between North Port and Sarasota County was on last year's agenda. But former City Manager Pete Lear's abrupt resignation over an office romance and the pandemic's impact put those talks on ice, Luke added, hoping that fellow commissioners will support approaching the county; possibly adding other parks with regional attractions such as soccer and ball fields as an incentive.
Luke plans to introduce her ideas at Tuesday's commission hearing, which starts at 6 p.m. Proceedings are live or viewable on a social-media platform.
“This isn't something decided (Tuesday),” Luke said. “But we'd tell staff to talk to the county, to do some negotiations. It's time to pull up to the table.”
Venice, Sarasota, North Port and Longboat Key in the 1970s sued Sarasota County for having to pay for nearly 12 services of no direct benefit to their residents, town authorities argued — from sheriff’s patrols to mosquito control, for instance.
Longboat Key and North Port included parks and recreation on their lists. A park impact fee agreement was adopted in 1990. It was superseded by the current agreement in 2011, which the county gave notice of terminating last year. It was for 10 years, with an automatic five-year extension.
North Port last year scrambled to cover those added costs to the city. Selling one or more city parks to Sarasota County would create a revenue wash, Luke said, and provide a regional selling point to attract visitors and locals wishing for walking/hiking trails, outdoor adventure on canopied pathways, or “somewhere very serene, very healthy,” she said, adding that North Port would pursue more neighborhood pocket parks — playsets and outdoor pavilions — for balance.
North Port also has a boardwalk planned for its Myakkahatchee Creek Nature Trail. That 117-acre amenity is part of greenway project in part funded with countywide surtaxes and a $141,646 developer contribution from Heron Creek.
The 1-mile trail is proposed to run between Price Boulevard and Appomattox, within an environmental corridor running from Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to Tamiami Trail.
The bigger picture to park development is a more diverse population, attracting jobs/corporations and quality living, a synergy as North Port continues as Sarasota County's fastest growing community, said Marianne Mohr with the North Port Friends of Wildlife, a nonprofit pursuing a balance in development and greenspace.
“Quality of life puts North Port on the map,” she said.
