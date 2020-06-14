NORTH PORT — Stuff happens.
But not everyone believes it’s accidental. People like Eddie DeJesus insist faith makes their stuff happen. Not a rabbit’s foot or dumb luck, but pure and clean faith.
But this week, again, Pastor Eddie pondered God’s latest choice: happy with things at New Hope Community Church in North Port and as the city’s police chaplain, he’d been summoned to Texas. Out of left field … and flattering, he said.
“I thought it would be here … to assisted living,” he joked about finishing his time in North Port.
The Texas job is a church position as an organizational planner/builder. DeJesus founded New Hope on South Biscayne Boulevard. The ministry sprouted other parishes in southwest Florida. New Hope’s parent church is the Christian and Missionary Alliance/Alliance World Fellowship, a worldwide group of millions. The Texas job is with the Christian and Missionary Alliance in Arlington.
Its leaders saw something and someone they needed, apparently.
But leaving North Port, starting fresh at 55, was a big ask. So, DeJesus prayed, talked to his adored wife, Norma … and finally decided, again, to trust in faith.
God, he concluded, wanted Pastor Eddie and Norma in Arlington.
“And I thought leaving Brooklyn was hard,” he said of his hometown.
And for many reasons, the loss here will be grieved.
“Oh, my God,” North Port Vice Mayor Jill Luke said of DeJesus’s impact. “He gives hope to those who can be hopeless. He accepts everybody. Just because his body won’t be with us, though, his spirit will be.”
Eddie DeJesus’s childhood was seven square blocks, he said. After high school, he enlisted in the Army. He had never left Brooklyn.
He later became a New York City police officer. In Brooklyn.
“A place today or haves and have-nots,” he said.
Crime, senseless and inescapable, changed him. That life experience with the NYPD has played out in North Port, down to New Hope’s porta-potty and sanitizing station it placed on church property for the homeless. Pastor Eddie’s final assignment with the NYPD was investigating domestic violence crimes. Compassion is another driving force, he said.
“I just know this is what God wanted me to do.”
DeJesus came to his faith as a teen; at a Brooklyn Pentacostal church, the services, he said, “in a language I couldn’t follow. It was bizarre. Especially with your father’s (faithless) voice always in the back of your head.”
DeJesus left Brooklyn as a police chaplain in 2003, came to southwest Florida with Norma and their three boys. Again after faith — and Hurricane Charley — intervened, Pastor Eddie’s flock purchased a former Presbyterian church on South Biscayne in North Port. It became the place where the hopeless found hope, “or New Hope,” he said, smiling.
New Hope churches later opened in Venice, Port Charlotte and Arcadia. He also started Hope for North Port services, which includes a food pantry. The combined churches in November served 3,500 free Thanksgiving dinners. Donors covered nearly $30,000 in costs. New Hope during COVID-19 has also packaged tons of food handouts, all donated. Waiting cars line the street and circle the church. Dozens of volunteers in assembly lines have made that work.
Pastor Eddie, also the chaplain for North Port police, “has been an integral part of empowering people within our community to share their talents to make a positive impact in our city,” said Steve LeClerc, Hope for North Port’s executive director.
There will be a farewell celebration for Pastor Eddie, Norma and their adult children on June 20. COVID-19 rules will make it a drive-by event, a morning parade. DeJesus gives a final sermon that Sunday. The parade starts at 9 a.m.
Will he miss North Port?
“Terribly,” he said. “Part of my heart is going to stay here.”
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
