Resiliency In-person

North Port residents met with city officials and Olsen Group consultants in May to help evaluate storm resiliency needs as hurricane season approaches. The next session is online and set for June 12.

 SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE

NORTH PORT — Residents are being asked to provide further input on storm resilience at an upcoming virtual workshop in North Port.

As Southwest Florida enters the 2023 hurricane season, city officials are planning a second workshop on storm preparation on June 12.


   
