NORTH PORT — North Port City Hall has three weeks to make a new kind of Memorial Day celebration happen.
Because of COVID-19's restrictions, the local veterans group hosting this year's Memorial Day event had scrapped its plans.
“Taking care of our aging and disabled veterans must take a priority,” American Legion Post 254 commander Samuel Taylor wrote in April.
City commissioners at a special Thursday meeting broached the topic, some suggesting the city host the event on May 25. Ideas floated included a virtual celebration via social media and a possible drive-by or a park and watch at the City Center Green.
Or all three.
Creating a plan had been turned over to North Port's communications team. Its crew on Friday, which works in isolation due to the coronavirus, was busy figuring things, bouncing ideas off one another, said Josh Taylor, the city's communications manager. A priority was to meet with city Parks and Recreation leadership, then do “what's feasible, makes sense and is safe,” he said.
Since Memorial Day honors men and women who died serving their country, a key is keeping things solemn and respectful, Taylor said. That would include honor guards, proclamations and speeches. But it would also include kids getting involved, those with NJROTC at North Port High School and/or the Young Marines at Imagine Schools, for instance. Veteran groups would still get involved, but in a limited capacity. And it would mean moving the event to bigger venue, from Veterans Park off Tamiami Trail to the City Green Center.
Facebook Live, possibly video and visitors in cars would keep the participants self-distanced, Taylor said.
“Nobody's looking to bring a bunch of people together in one place,” Taylor said. “But we do want to honor those who served.”
