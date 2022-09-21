North Port plans final budget hearing for Thursday Staff Report Sep 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email North Port City Hall SUN FILE PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PORT — North Port city commissioners are set to take one more crack at the city’s $214 million budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.The final budget hearing is set for 5 p.m. Thursday at North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.The budget will go into effect at the beginning of the city’s fiscal year, Oct. 1.Commission members voted 3-1 to approve the budget at their first public hearing Sept. 9.Commissioner Debbie McDowell opposed the budget saying commissioners should be permitted to suggest line-by-line cuts or modifications. Vice Mayor Barbara Langdon was absent for that meeting.If approved as it is, the budget will set a tax millage rate of 3.7667. That means $3.77 per $1,000 of taxable property value.While the rate is not going up from last year, increased property values in the city mean the city will collect more at the same rate — about $5.4 million more.City manager Jerome Fletcher II, in his first budget year, plans to add about 50 people to expand city services.The meeting can be seen live — and later — on the city’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/user/NorthPortFL. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now North Port woman charged with DUI manslaughter in July crash Crash with injuries closes a portion of River Road School Board member blasts flyer at school North Port man dies in plane crash; departed PGD - crashed in South Carolina Costco targets Wellen Park site for warehouse Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now North Port woman charged with DUI manslaughter in July crash Crash with injuries closes a portion of River Road School Board member blasts flyer at school North Port man dies in plane crash; departed PGD - crashed in South Carolina Costco targets Wellen Park site for warehouse
