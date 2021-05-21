NORTH PORT — North Port seems at the edge of shifting gears.
That was the consensus Friday at the city's annual Real Estate Summit, which this year focused on commercial business, how to attract it, what so-called site selectors want in scoping new communities.
The event was hosted by the city's Economic Development division at City Hall, and involved three hours of experts in selling or marketing commercial real estate.
Business owners, executives, workers, guest speakers and the city's economic guru, all agreed that North Port was emerging from under the blankets as a bedroom community, and was poised for new commercial development, which means jobs and a better balanced tax base, some said Friday.
“North Port is prime for more development,” said Brian Bailey, an officer with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta who spoke Friday about the city's future.
But there were notes of caution, nationally and in North Port, however. The pandemic underscored those concerns, having tossed millions of workers from hospitality and restaurant industries, for instance.
And because we turned to e-commerce in 2020, Bailey and others expected seismic shifts away from retail malls, movie theaters and businesses that hadn't adapted or were left behind. Office buildings could also suffer long-term.
But there is hope: Construction and complementary trades are flourishing, will continue to do so, and a new breed of entrepreneur is rising, according to Ron Starner, a speaker on Friday with Site Selection magazine, an influential publication in metropolitan Atlanta.
These younger people, so-called degreed millennials with the freedom of mobility relating to COVID-19, are drawn to college towns and outer-ring suburbs such as North Port, pursuing quality of life as well as opportunity, he said. And some American corporations were “reshoring” or repatriating their assets as COVID-19-related supply shortages impede sales, Starner added.
That meant a return of investment and jobs, some targeted to Florida.
With plentiful land, no state income tax and the warm sunshine, North Port is a perfect fit on many checklists, Starner said, adding that the Atlanta Braves stadium was huge, nationally.
“Jobs,” he said, “are chasing people.”
Mel Thomas, North Port's Economic Development division director, rehashed a city study expected to be a blueprint for future development. The Camoin Associates report detailed North Port's potential but also its lack of “shovel-ready” sites. That, however, gets remedied as the city extends water and sewer lines to Sumter Boulevard and I-75, to Toledo Blade Boulevard and I-75.
“I'm so excited … we are on the precipice here in North Port,” Thomas added.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.