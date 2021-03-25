A man who was fired from his job in North Port faces charges of threatening a shooting and extortion after threatening to kill his boss and the boss' family.
Kenneth Torres, 44, of Sarasota, was fired from his job March 22, North Port police reported Thursday. The employer told police that Torres stole $100,000 from the business over the past several years, but had no evidence to support that claim, according to an affidavit release with the arrest report. The boss said Torres had a large stash of cash, possibly at a home in Venice.
The report stated that after he fired Torres, the victim received several threatening text messages from a phone number that is suspected to belong to a friend of Torres.
The victim told officers later that evening after Torres was fired, Torres demanded the victim pay him $30,000 or he was "going to kill by shooting," his two grandchildren, daughter and son-in-law, the report states.
Officers examined the phone and verified a text message threatening the family that said, "Please know that if I hear another word those two will be my focal point. I like to see parents cry."
In the report, the victim stated that Torres is "known to have unpredictable behavior and acts in an aggressive manner." The victim also said Torres was a convicted felon, and had access to a .380 caliber Glock pistol and was "always under the influence of alcohol or narcotics," the report states.
Torres was charged with sending written threat to conduct mass shooting, and extortion or threats. His bond was $7,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office website shows that Torres bonded out and was released Wednesday, March 24.
