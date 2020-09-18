NORTH PORT — North Port Police arrested a Port Charlotte man on four felony accounts, stemming from an investigation that he molested a child, according to reports released Friday.
Police arrested Travis Max Rupe, 37, of the 1300 block of Eppinger Drive, Port Charlotte, on Thursday. Detectives charged him with one count of molesting a child between 12 and 16, two counts of lewd or lascivious behavior by a person over 18, and one count of lewd lascivious behavior with a victim younger than 16.
Officers went to the victim’s school Wednesday, where she told officers about Rupe. She could not recall the time of the first incident, but told officers the last incident occurred the day prior, according police reports.
She told officers there were more than 10 incidents, and the alleged crimes were committed in North Port.
Rupe was booked into the Sarasota County Jail where he remained Friday with no bond.
