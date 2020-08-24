NORTH PORT— The North Port Police Department is warning residents of scam calls that have been reported in the area.
The police department has received a number of reports Saturday from people saying they received a call from one of their officers on a line identified as the NPPD main number, according to a release from the department.
The spoof caller tells the individual they have a warrant, and they need to arrange to pay bail money and not tell anybody.
The police department warned residents they are not sending out these calls, and cautions about falling victim to the scam.
