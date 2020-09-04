North Port Police Department K-9 teams came out for a demonstration at Grand Paradiso in Wellen Park, North Port on Aug. 29.
The community held a free demonstration and informational program for residents at the community’s clubhouse parking lot.
NPPD has four canine teams that are certified to Florida standards by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and U.S. Police Canine Association for narcotics detection, explosive, evidence detection, patrol and missing persons.
Those who attended the free event were able to tour North Port Police Department’s Special Response Team’s BearCat armored rescue vehicle, watch various demonstrations between officers and their K-9 partners, ask questions and receive free T-shirts and brochures.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.