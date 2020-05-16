NORTH PORT — The North Port Police Department’s K9s will soon be protected from stab and bullet wounds, much like the officers they work alongside.
Nonprofit organization Vested Interest, based in Massachusetts, donated bullet- and stab-protective vests to the department.
According to the police department, the NPPD has four canine teams that are certified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and U.S. Police Canine Association. They are trained in areas of patrol, narcotics and evidence protection, explosive device protection and missing persons.
“These dogs get put into harm’s way all the time,” said Sgt. Tony Donohew. “Being able to give them one more line of protection is the least we can do for our four-legged partners.”
The cost to provide a single protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $960. Each vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283 and comes with a five-year warranty.
The vests, which weigh 4-5 pounds, are expected to arrive within eight to 10 weeks, and will be embroidered with the sentiment, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”
The vests for the NPPD K9s were sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Illinois. For more information about Vested Interest in K9s and its mission, visit www.vik9s.org.
