Ann Joseph, 25, was last seen by her family leaving her Targee Avenue residence on Tuesday night; the family told North Port Police that it was unusual for her to be gone for as long as she has been.

NORTH PORT - The North Port Police Department is asking for help locating a woman reported missing by her family on Wednesday.

A social media post from the Department states that Ann Joseph, 25, was last seen leaving her home on Targee Avenue at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

