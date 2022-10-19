North Port Police looking for missing woman Staff Report Oct 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ann Joseph, 25, was last seen by her family leaving her Targee Avenue residence on Tuesday night; the family told North Port Police that it was unusual for her to be gone for as long as she has been. PHOTO PROVIDED BY NPPD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PORT - The North Port Police Department is asking for help locating a woman reported missing by her family on Wednesday.A social media post from the Department states that Ann Joseph, 25, was last seen leaving her home on Targee Avenue at 9 p.m. Tuesday."Her family state this is unlike her to be gone this long," the post read. "We just want to make sure she's okay."Anyone with information on Joseph's location is asked to contact the North Port Police Department either online or via phone at (941) 429-7300. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ann Joseph North Port Police North Port Police Department Public Transport (941) 429-7300 Missing Woman Family Missing Person Trending Now Winn-Dixie in North Port closed until further notice Cops: Woman blacks out; car hits Wells Fargo bank in North Port North Port man faces hit-and-run charges in bike crash North Port woman charged with DUI manslaughter in July crash DeSantis visits Toledo Blade Elementary on the first day back after Ian Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Winn-Dixie in North Port closed until further notice Cops: Woman blacks out; car hits Wells Fargo bank in North Port North Port man faces hit-and-run charges in bike crash North Port woman charged with DUI manslaughter in July crash DeSantis visits Toledo Blade Elementary on the first day back after Ian
