NORTH PORT— It was just after 3 p.m. Thursday when a North Port Police officer noticed two cars traveling almost 40 miles over the speed limit.
Police later discovered the vehicles were stolen out of Lee County.
Today, police identified 16-year-old Jared Francioni of Punta Gorda and 17-year-old Travis Rains of Fort Myers as the drivers of the cars. The female passenger in one of the cars has not been named.
Police first observed a white Ford truck and a black Lexus driving down Marton Oak Blvd. toward Panacea Blvd going 60 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Police attempted to catch up to the vehicles as they turned north on Panacea Blvd., and took off at a high speed, the affidavit states. Police verified on the speed radar the cars were traveling 57 mph in a 40 mph zone.
A short time later, police caught up to the cars on Panacea Blvd. and activated emergency lights and sirens. Both vehicles took off at high speeds.
Both vehicles continued around a bend on Panacea Blvd., where the black Lexus lost control and veered off the roadway, striking two power transformer boxes and coming to a complete stop after entering the woods, the affidavit states.
Francioni exited the car and was taken into custody. The passenger of the car fled into the woods, and was later found by K9 officers.
After two hours, a resident contacted North Port Police, stating a white male that fit the description of the suspect ran through her backyard and into the marsh.
A short time later, a K9 and an officer spotted Rains in the wood line, not too far from the truck, according to the affidavit.
Rains ignored the officer's verbal commands. He was ultimately apprehended by the K9 and taken into custody.
Both boys were charged with flee to elude, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Rains was also charged with driving with a suspended license.
Rains was transported to the Sarasota North Port Emergency room, where he was cleared due to the accident. Francioni was transported to the Sarasota County Juvenile assessment center for booking.
