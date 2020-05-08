NORTH PORT— North Port police are asking the public to help them find a woman who has been missing since Sunday.
Police received a call Sunday afternoon about Theresa Anne Williams, 58, who had not been seen or heard from for a few days at that point.
Williams had left her home without telling anyone her destination. Police say the family is concerned about her safety, due to a undisclosed diagnosed mental illness.
If anyone has any information that can assist in locating Williams, they are asked to contact the North Port Police Department at 941-429-7300.
