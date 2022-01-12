NORTH PORT — The North Port Police Department is having problems with its non-emergency phone line Wednesday morning.

"Until further notice the police department will be using our alternative contact phone numbers for non-emergency calls," the city posted on social media.

Use 941-993-7629 or 941-993-9159 to contact the police department for non-emergency business, it said.

The 911 calls remain the same. 

