What started off as a routine traffic stop in North Port turned into a tense interaction with a police officer and a viral video on Facebook.
Quincy Brown was driving through North Port with his wife and children on Saturday when a North Port Police officer pulled him over for a broken tail light.
Officer Aaron Nick asked Brown to step out of the car, to which Brown replied “for a tail light?”
Brown told the officer that he did not feel safe, and the officer continuously asked Brown to step out of the car, the video shows. Brown and Nick go back and forth about getting out of the vehicle, and the conversation becomes heated.
About three minutes into the video that Brown posted, another officer, James Fortuno, came to the scene and helped to de-escalate the situation. The children in the backseat of the car can be heard crying in the video.
Brown said that Nick had his hand on his gun when he approached the vehicle.
As shown in the video, Fortuno explained to Brown that officers are allowed to ask someone to step out of their car. After a conversation with Fortuno that lasted about eight minutes, the situation was mostly resolved.
Ultimately, Brown was free to leave.
Brown said on Facebook that Nick should be fired for the way he handled the situation.
After speaking with the Sun, Brown declined to be quoted.
North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said, “There was nothing inappropriate with how our officers handled this situation. In fact, it was exemplary work.”
“If it was me, approaching a car at dusk, my hand would be on my gun as I’m approaching a car,” Garrison said. “I would say we’d have a different dialogue if he was held at gunpoint.”
Body cam footage from the North Port Police Department, that was recorded before Brown started recording, shows that Brown had his windows rolled up, and was giving his license through a crack in the window, then rolled his window up again.
“They don’t have any right to refuse (handing over a driver’s license) it and handing it through a crack in the window arouses more suspicion,” said Walt Zalisk, retired Oak Hill police chief and private investigator. “A normal person isn’t going to do that.”
The police chief said that disciplinary action will not be taken against Nick.
“We actually hope this video goes to show that NPPD sometimes has to work hard to de-escalate situations,” Garrison said in a statement. “Again, we understand the racial tensions taking place in our country right now. We here in North Port are continuously working for equal treatment for all individuals. While this video may have been intended to show something negative about our agency, I think it actually goes a long way into showing how professional we are.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.