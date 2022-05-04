NORTH PORT — Lin Bente welcomes a police officer to shadow her when she walks her dogs.
That's because she will dodge drivers making turns as she's crossing U.S. 41. and take abuse, she said Wednesday after learning that North Port police are running extra traffic units along U.S. 41 crosswalks and roads with higher pedestrian, bicyclist and driver mishaps.
The department's High Visibility Enforcement details patrol Tamiami Trail from Tuscola Boulevard to Charlotte County through May 12, a spokesperson said.
Jaywalkers, rule-breaking bike-riders and dangerous drivers weaving around them are targeted.
“Wait a minute,” Bente said she'll sometimes yell at drivers zooming around her in legally signaled crosswalks. “I have the right of way. And they look at me like I'm in the wrong. It's sort of hard to understand.”
North Port started the extra patrols Tuesday. The effort is funded through the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation, which pays officer overtime in the nine days.
The idea is improving pedestrian and bicycle safety. Florida, for years, had ranked high in such injuries and fatalities. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration listed 843 cyclists killed in the U.S. in 2019, a slight decrease from the previous year but a 36% jump from 2010. Dark hours are the worst.
People struck and killed by drivers while walking increased nationally by 45% from 2010-19, according to Smart Growth America, in part a traffic management advocacy group — 53,435 in that period, or about 17 per day in 2019. That included people in parking lots. Fridays are the most deadly. The report also noted about 10% of walkers are impaired.
North Port wants awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect pedestrians and bicyclists, spokesperson Josh Taylor said. He said that, while darting across U.S. 41 when the chance is presented seems easier, it's not legal. The city reported 22 related pedestrian/bicycle strikes with drivers in 2020 and 36 in 2021. A woman was killed this year crossing South Biscayne Drive. The driver was not charged.
The goal:
“Keeping people alive,” he said.
He said enforcement is more about educating. However, violators could get warnings or a ticket.
Warnings or tickets for violators is fine with Lin Bente.
“I cross with the signal … and they (drivers) never look,” she said. “They will not stop. It's crazy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.