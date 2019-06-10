NORTH PORT — Officials with the North Port Police Department say they were going with the best information they had when they arrested Cody Corbett and Gregory Lowe and charged them with the theft of roofing materials from Lowe’s last June.
Now the charges are dropped and attorneys for the two men are calling it a case of sloppy police work.
The State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges against the two men last week after it was revealed that one of the men, Corbett, was in the Polk County Jail when the theft took place on June 18, 2018. The other man, Lowe, had tattoos on his arms, and a surveillance photo shows the man in the robbery to have clear arms.
Police Chief Todd Garrison, who took over last June, says he will find out why the department was so far off on this case.
He’d also like to find the actual culprits.
“I am aware of the situation,” Garrison said. “We are conducting a full investigation into this matter.”
Garrison said he will also be reviewing the department’s policies and procedures.
“We don’t take these types of situations lightly.”
The original charges were filed based upon the best information the police had at the time, a department spokesperson said.
