NORTH PORT — A foundation has teamed up with cities across the country for water conservation - and North Port's mayor is encouraging the city's residents to take part.
“North Port is dedicated to water conservation, and we are looking into alternative water sources that may be able to serve our community in the future," North Port Mayor Barbara Langdon stated in a news release.
"We know our residents also support our conservation efforts,” Langdon stated. “From taking shorter showers, skipping a week of landscape watering, and even our year-round voluntary fertilizer ban, the citizens of North Port do their best to save water and reduce pollution to our waterways and groundwater resources."
The news release stated residents can visit www.mywaterpledge.com to learn about how to be smart about water usage during April.
"Residents who take the pledge have an opportunity to win over $50,000 in eco-friendly prizes from the Wyland Foundation," it stated. "Other prizes include $3,000 toward their home utility payments, water saving fixtures and hundreds of other prizes."
In 2022, more than 2,000 cities pledged to reduce freshwater consumption by more than a billion gallons; reduced waste in landfills by 35 million and prevented about 100,000 pounds of hazardous waste from entering watersheds, the news release noted.
"The Challenge goes beyond short-term issues and looks at the ways our water use will affect the future of our communities — from how we manage our coasts, lakes and rivers to reducing polluted runoff," it stated.
During the 2023 challenge, schools and residents could win prizes. Cities with the "highest percentage of residents who take the challenge" can win prizes, it noted.
"In addition, one school from each winning city will receive 100 pairs of Zenni Remakes eyeglasses that help reduce damage to eyes from prolonged exposure to blue light," it said. "Each pair is made from the recycled plastics equal to three discarded single-use plastic water bottles."
The Wyland Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit that promotes and works to preserves the world’s water and marine life, it noted.
"The foundation encourages environmental awareness through community events, education programs, and public art projects," it states.
