Debris cleanup after Hurricane Ian in North Port moved forward once the flood waters receded from homes in Country Club Ridge. Homeowners continue to struggle with insurance claims despite debris removal deadlines.
NORTH PORT — The city of North Port wants to help its residents prepare for the coming hurricane season.
City staff will host a "Hurricane Expo" at the George Mullen Activity center in May for residents to connect with resources ahead of stormy weather, according to a Thursday news release.
"As we continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, we’re taking what we’ve learned into the next season," it stated.
Participating organizations for the Expo include the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Weather Service, and WKDW Radio, as well as local and regional emergency management officials.
Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive information on topics such as flood zones, evacuation routes, emergency kits, storm protection and more, as well as take part in possible giveaways.
“It’s more important than ever to be prepared this hurricane season,” Emergency Manager Mike Ryan said. “The expo will make hurricane-related services and information available to ensure North Port residents are ready and equipped.”
The North Port Hurricane Expo will be held from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13 at the Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
