North Port officials and local Ukrainians raised a Ukrainian flag Thursday at City Hall. Pictured prior to the flag-raising are, from left, Ukrainian-American Gene Tomashosky, North Port city spokesperson Joshua Taylor, City Commissioner Jill Luke, Daria Tomashosky and Commissioner Debbie McDowell.
NORTH PORT — Before Thursday's North Port City Commission meeting, city staff, city leaders, and representatives of the local Ukrainian community raised a Ukrainian flag to show the solidarity against the war launched by Russia into Ukraine.
"The War in Ukraine is impacting many folks here in our community," said city spokesperson Joshua Taylor in a statement. "We have an estimated 5,000 plus local residents of Ukrainian descent who we serve.
"This is Ukraine's 1776," said Gene Tomashosky at the ceremony.
The city will soon kick off a campaign to help raise goods and funds to support efforts in providing aid.
