NORTH PORT — A roadside rally protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine drew support in North Port, calling for an end to the war that started this week while putting the blame mainly on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
At least 200 people gathered on all four corners of the busy intersection of Biscayne Drive and Tamiami Trail in North Port, a Florida community with a large Eastern European population. They waved flags and signs, supporting Ukraine and its people, some vilifying Putin, who ordered Russian troops into the country this week.
They were answered by hundreds of honks of support and waves from people passing by. Some pulled over to join the crowd.
Daria Tomashosky, president of the Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida, said she was overwhelmed with the support of the community at the rally on Friday, which started promptly at 5 p.m.
"Thank you America," she said. "We are so sad and disappointed right now. It's great to see that people care for our country."
Christina Kryzaniwsky said she hasn't slept since she heard of the Russian attack on Wednesday night. She was born in Poland, five miles from that country's border with Ukraine.
"We listen to the news all the time, we watch what our family and friends post on Facebook," Kryzaniwsky said. "It's just a horrible situation. Now, all men aged 18-60 cannot leave Ukraine — they must stay and fight. We did not expect this."
Another woman at the protest, Alex Smith from Sarasota, said any kind of violence is just wrong. Her parents were Ukrainian born and emigrated to Canada.
"For me, it's about oppression," Smith said. "You have given someone something so that they have their own land and then suddenly it is taken away. I find that very offensive. I am here to pray that both sides find some rationality."
Bohdan Melnik, president of the North Port Ukrainian National Women's League of America, urged everyone to pray for the people of Ukraine. She blamed the situation solely on Putin.
"Please help us stop this man … we cherish our independence," she said.
Since the 1950s and ‘60s, hundreds of Eastern Europeans, including Ukrainians and Russians, have settled in and around North Port, many drawn originally by the international reputation of Warm Mineral Springs.
Immigrants, and second- and third-generation Europeans have built churches and social centers as the communities have grown. Many maintain connections with their homeland, their families in Europe and each other.
Luba Petriv brought her 5-year-old grandson Vlad Kovabelniv from Ohio to the roadside rally because he has questions about his culture.
"He has a grandma in the Ukraine — he has so many questions," said Petriv, the wife of the Rev. Vasyl Petriv at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port. "Vlad speaks both Ukraine and English. I wanted to show him the support here for Ukraine."
The Rev. Avdiy Chripczuk of Ukraine Baptist Church in North Port brought an autographed flag to show supporters.
"It's from the volunteers on the frontline from 2019 who are in the Ukraine Defense Army," said Chripczuk said who is the pastor of a congregation of about 70. "It was given to me by the chaplain of the army. They are doing fundraisers to support the refugees and now the orphans of these soldiers."
Ann and Josef Sirka follow the news closely. They also call family members in Ukraine. Josef moved to Canada and then North Port.
"I'm glad to see the Russians lost 2,800 soldiers in the first 48 hours," he said. "I'm glad they lost 10 planes and six helicopters. We are fighting back. They gave civilians weapons and told them to fight."
Ann said family members in Ukraine refused to leave their homes.
"It's winter," she said. "I asked if they had gas, blankets and a real place to go. They decided to stay put. They will fight for their freedom. They know it's guerrilla warfare."
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.