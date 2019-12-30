NORTH PORT — Robert Junior McKenzie, the man accused of raping a 72-year-old homeless woman in a public gazebo in North Port three weeks ago, has been arrested in West Virginia, authorities said Monday.
North Port police released a sketch of the suspect in the Dec. 8 rape. Then they came out with a photo of the suspect last week, but said the suspect had likely left the area after seeing the sketch.
According to the North Port Police Department, McKenzie, 28, is currently being held at West Virginia Eastern Regional Jail in Martinsburg. He is facing charges in West Virginia, and then is expected to be extradited to Sarasota County to face additional charges. An exact time frame was not immediately available.
In West Virginia, his charges include: possession of a controlled substance, giving false information to law enforcement, carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, and conspiracy.
In Sarasota County, his charges include sexual battery, and battery on someone 65-years and older, according to the North Port Police Department.
NPPD posted a current photo of McKenzie stating, “Guess he thought a fake name and a haircut was going to keep him out of jail... #nope.”
In the photo, McKenzie was shown without longer hair that was depicted in the police sketch.
“We’re happy he’s arrested and off the streets,” said North Port spokesperson Josh Taylor. “We have a dangerous individual off the street, who committed one of the most egregious types of acts you can against somebody.”
Taylor said that with McKenzie being extradited to Sarasota County soon, he hopes the court system will take over, and the community will feel at ease that he is no longer roaming the streets.
In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the North Port Police Department thanked all of the local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies who helped in the case. They also thanked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for rushing DNA evidence.
“We would also like to thank our local media outlets and residents who took the time to share the information. We hope this arrest will help lead to some closure and justice for our victim,” the post read.
