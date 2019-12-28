NORTH PORT — In four short years, Robert Junior McKenzie’s criminal arc traces from stealing bikes to domestic violence to grand theft.
And then this month things turned dark and violent, with police alleging the North Port man sexually assaulted a homeless woman in a public place. The attack sometime in the early morning on Dec. 8 so stunned law enforcement that investigators went full speed to find their guy.
Now federal marshals, a fugitive unit, county and city officers are hunting for McKenzie, 28, looking in around Florida for the native Jamaican who first appeared on the North Port Police Department’s radar in 2017. His first encounter was allegedly riding off on a child’s bicycle from a North Port store. This last offense could put him in jail for life.
“The net is getting smaller,” Josh Taylor, North Port’s communications manager, said about this week’s manhunt for McKenzie, who has listed himself as a landscaper, tiler, an AC tech, a mechanic or as unemployed on Sarasota County arrest records since 2017. “It’s a matter of time.”
Few crimes or criminals get a pass. But McKenzie’s alleged treatment of the 72-year-old homeless victim was particularly vile for its violence on such a frail woman and its boldness in a public place — a gazebo a few yards from traffic at U.S. 41 and Pan American Boulevard. The woman had used her cellphone to call for help.
Investigators around 10:30 a.m. Dec. 8, a Sunday, found the disheveled woman and had her taken to the Sarasota Memorial Hospital emergency room in North Port. Health workers collected fluid samples for a rape kit, submitted that to the state, where DNA was tested against a police database.
The woman in recounting the early morning assault provided clear and descriptive details of her attacker, his conversation, his clothing, his bicycle, intimate things such as scars and body parts, for instance, police said. Her mind also had a snapshot of the man’s face, which a police sketch artist used for a drawing circulated in the city. That may have spooked McKenzie, who called himself Craig McKenzie or Craig Kuffest.
But DNA testing was a key. Up popped McKenzie’s genetic match, according to North Port’s Josh Taylor, as jailed suspects have samples placed on a federal database.
North Port detectives in the interval between testing and chasing after him had urgently worked the streets, visiting a duplex on the 100 block of Granada listed in an arrest database as McKenzie’s home. Its short distance from the gazebo sparked possibilities.
Investigators awaiting DNA results also shadowed McKenzie. And when they proved a match, they prepared to pull the string. But he was gone, likely feeling the heat, Taylor said.
That’s when fugitive and specialty units fanned out, hit media outlets and furnished a $1,000 reward for a good lead.
Neighbors on Friday described McKenzie’s behavior at home as odd, running back and forth from the front door to idling cars in the early hours, blasting music loud enough for them to ask for relief. A few adults and a couple of kids lived there, one neighbor said. No one answered the door Friday, however.
“He could do us all a favor,” North Port’s Josh Taylor said, “and turn himself in.”
Those with information should contact NPPD Detective James Keller, 941-429-7322 or jkeller@northportpd.com.
