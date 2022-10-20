NORTH PORT - Businesses in North Port can expect a call from city staff in the coming days to help assess needs post-hurricane.
North Port issued a news release Wednesday to inform local businesses about disaster recovery and assistance information.
"Since Oct. 14, City staff from various departments have been busy calling nearly 1,000 of North Port's local businesses," the release stated.
The calls are meant to provide information on recovery programs and encourage local businesses to record any "financial or physical damages from the storm."
City Manager Jerome Fletcher noted many residents own and operate businesses in the city and should be made aware of what help they can qualify for.
“North Port embodies a Community of Unity, and we are united in helping our residents and businesses get back on their feet so we can continue our City’s forward momentum," Fletcher said in the release.
North Port Economic Development Division Manager Mel Thomas said that many local business owners often do not think to ask for help.
“Most of them are simply cleaning up debris, calling workers back in, and continuing to work hard to recover," Thomas said in the news release. "As a City, it’s our job to reach out and ask, ‘Are you OK?’ and send them resources to aid in their recovery.”
Any business that paid a business tax to the city in the last year and that has a North Port address can expect to receive a call.
Business owners are also encouraged to fill out the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's Business Damage Assessment Survey for financial and physical damages suffered from the storm.
Businesses will also be sent a "North Port Business Resource Guide" put together by the city’s Economic Development Division.
The guide includes links to apply for disaster assistance through FEMA, the Small Business Administration, the state DEO, and additional resources made available from partners such as CareerSource.
Businesses seeking assistance following Hurricane Ian are encouraged to call the Economic Development Division at 941-429-7029 or email the Division at economicdevelopment@NorthPortFL.gov.
