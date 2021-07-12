NORTH PORT — Vanessa Carr saw opportunity in last week's flooding in and around her Lady Slipper Avenue home.
She broke out the family kayaks, and her kids paddled through the neighborhood this weekend.
Parts of that area off Sumter Boulevard and south of Interstate 75 had flooded starting Thursday, sheets of water from the nearby Myakkahatchee Creek spilling its brackish water into sections of the city.
That flooding had retreated by Monday, though areas north of I-75 remained closed. Homeowners used boats, SUVs or tall trucks to get in and out of their places.
To date, no injuries had been reported.
“It was a temporary playground,” Carr said of Lady Slipper. “But we're glad it's gone. It's back to real life.”
Even as North Port mops up from last week's rain and floods, the threat of further rain continues; Saturday and Sunday recorded about 4 inches.
And Monday, through the day, was breezy with more afternoon showers.
“Some roads in low-lying areas are still unpassable,” city spokesperson Josh Taylor said of the weekend. “However, no water rescues were necessary. We continue to check street levels, continue measurements, and maintain a presence in the affected area. No homes are currently under the threat of water intrusion."
North Port got hit with rainfall from Hurricane Elsa last Tuesday into Wednesday. The city was already soaked from June's return to seasonal storms. A deluge of sheeting water came two days after Elsa passed. A 200-square-mile watershed that includes sections of DeSoto and Manatee counties, in part, flows into North Port. The city's natural flood basin, the Myakkahatchee Creek, channels into the Myakka River and eventually the Gulf of Mexico.
Hit hardest were areas along the Myakkahatchee, including North Port Estates, a series of septic/well communities with no storm drains. Residents also trade a lack of regular internet access for that isolation, according to those living there. North Port rescue crews had plucked a handful of stranded families since Friday.
North Port safety crews Monday monitored U.S. Geological Survey gauges at State Road 72 east of Sarasota, and at Tropicaire.
Weekend storms, Taylor said, “are slowing down the progress but are not making it worse. We are recovering quickly when a storm does hit. It could be upwards of a week until levels are back to normal.”
An American Red Cross emergency shelter at the Morgan Family Community Center had closed Monday, but a free sandbag station behind the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, remained open. And the Emergency Operations Center had transitioned into a Department Operation Center at Fire Station 81. To get the latest alerts, visit cityofnorthport.com/alerts.
