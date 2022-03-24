At least, the new normal, as North Port recovers from a breach of its technology. Billions are lost in such attacks from hackers and ransomware, in both time and cash, according to federal agencies.
North Port insisted its January “security incident” was serious, but said no data were lost and no ransom demands surfaced.
The city had hired contractors to assist its IT staff with rooting out malware. Emergency services were not affected with the full recovery taking weeks. Costs were held to insurance premiums, officials noted.
Things initially looked scary with the city experiencing “some systems acting strange,” spokesperson Josh Taylor had said of software and cloud storage/retrieval behavior.
On Jan. 11, city workers shut down its technology programs and linked messaging system-wide “in an abundance of caution … to limit (its) possible spread,” Taylor said.
The FBI’s Cyber Division, around the time of North Port's security breach, convened a webinar of specialists to “discuss how we protect U.S. networks and critical infrastructure from cybercriminals and nation-states that target us,” according to an FBI social media posting that identified several countries and regions behind alleged cyber attacks.
“There is no shortage of cyber enemies both here in the United States and abroad,” the FBI’s release stated.
Hacks, however, affect everyday people.
One case involved a hack in which a North Port man was "swatted" through his doorbell device. The swatting involved a call to authorities claiming he caught his wife cheating, shot a man, had explosives in the home and was self-reporting the mayhem.
But it never happened.
The "swatter" had accessed the home’s Ring doorbell and had phoned police, portraying himself as the husband.
“Things weren’t adding up, necessarily,” Josh Taylor had then said. “But we took all the precautions necessary.”
North Port was back functioning as usual Thursday, Taylor said, recalling that period as hackers looked for "a crack” in the city's technology shield.
“Every (information technology) department worries about it, 24 hours a day,” Taylor said of network breaches. “A constant battle. Nobody sits around and says 'we're good.'”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.