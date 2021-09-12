NORTH PORT — Percentage-wise, fees for the city’s recreation programs will jump.
Instead of $2 to rent a North Port managed ball field, for example, it’ll cost $3.50. And a city picnic pavilion for fewer than 15 users will run $15 per hour rather than $5.
Other resident rates for rentals, summer camps and groups at parks and pools will also rise. A series of new package rates for the North Port Aquatic Center is in the works, as well.
Fee hikes reflect the termination of a 20-year agreement between North Port and Sarasota County. The city this year absorbed county administered programs in North Port of more than $1 million in costs.
The city has 400 acres of parkland, hundreds of programs, activity buildings and a waterpark, among other ways to recreate in North Port.
Park fee rates are discussed Tuesday at a city commission hearing. It begins at 10 a.m.
“The proposed fee changes for Parks & Recreation include adding the ability to provide multi-day certification courses at the Aquatic Center, adjusting athletic fees to better align with Sarasota County and accommodate concession use,” spokesperson Laura Ansel said.
Venice, Sarasota, North Port and Longboat Key in the 1970s had sued Sarasota County for having to pay for nearly 12 services of no direct benefit to their residents, town authorities argued — from sheriff’s patrols to mosquito control, for instance.
Longboat Key and North Port included parks and recreation on their lists. A park impact fee agreement was adopted in 1990. It was superseded in 2011, a 10-year deal the county gave notice of terminating last year.
North Port had scrambled to cover those added costs. The city also has a boardwalk planned for its Myakkahatchee Creek Nature Trail. That 117-acre amenity is part of a greenway project in part funded with countywide surtaxes and a $141,646 developer contribution from Heron Creek.
Bumping recreation fees, even slightly, was inevitable with Sarasota County ending its interlocal agreement, North Port Commissioner Alice White said.
“We have to be realistic,” she added. “It’s still a pretty good deal.”
