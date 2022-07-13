NORTH PORT — The North Port City Commission rejected a developer's request to rezone 15 acres at Interstate 75 and Toledo Blade on Tuesday night.
Rezoning from commercial to planned community development would allow a higher density of housing, in this case a 224-unit three-story apartment complex. The commissioners voted 5-0 to reject that idea, however.
The developer is listed as a Port Charlotte firm, state records showed.
Venice attorneys Jeff Boone and Jackson Boone represented those developers at Tuesday's hearing. About 25 neighbors of the Toledo Blade/I-75 area came to oppose the project. Six homeowners listed as “aggrieved parties” spoke against the rezoning.
City planners argued for the rezoning Tuesday
Commissioner Jill Luke, in siding with her colleagues, said that busy interchange was better suited to commercial projects. That wouldn't stop the developer from tweaking things under the current Commercial General zoning, she added.
North Port's mix of housing and commercial is “out of kilter,” Luke said after selecting reasons to deny the rezoning request.
“We need to preserve our commercial zoning for economic development and job creation,” Luke said.
Gov. Ron DeSantis hand delivered nearly $1.7 million to North Port in October to boost the city’s plans for the Toledo Blade/I-75 interchange. The check from a state job growth fund matched cash that North Port will use for water and sewer infrastructure. Pipeline construction is to start this year.
More than 500 acres in that area are defined as Activity Center 4/Panacea District, one of nine areas that North Port plans for boosting commercial growth and jobs.
The state's check will “provide opportunities for (people) to work in North Port,” DeSantis said at the time.
The high-rise is one of three new housing projects aimed at Toledo Blade and I-75. Others are under construction or recently opened. Developers pitched two such projects - one Wednesday, another Thursday - at the Morgan Family Community Center. The smaller project is 276 apartments, the larger a gated community compared to Heron Creek in North Port.
But not everyone wants such housing, neighbors insisted.
“North Port will be stuck with an eyesore down the road,” said Bob Ryan, who lives near a proposed 276-unit development at Toledo Blade and Lovett Road in the city’s north end.
Opponents presented their views Tuesday night, each aggrieved party afforded 20 minutes to express themselves.
The general take was that development at I-75 interchanges was inevitable, so why not jobs or needed retail?
“Think bigger and better for this city,” Mary Jude Moffat said before commissioners rejected the rezoning.
Email: craig.garrett@yoursun.com
