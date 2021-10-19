NORTH PORT — The city of North Port has reopened Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park as of Tuesday morning.
The city's Parks & Recreation Department sent out an email Tuesday morning, saying the park at 6968 Reistertown Road is now re-opened to the public.
The 160-acre park was the site of a search for Brian Laundrie, the subject of an intense manhunt by the FBI and local law enforcement, in September and earlier this month.
Laundrie's parents reported him missing Sept. 17, saying he had left their home Sept. 13 for a hike and had parked the family's silver Ford Mustang near the entrance of Myakkahatchee Creek Park, which is also near the entrance of the Mabry Carlton Jr. Preserve in Sarasota County.
Police searched both areas several times looking for Laundrie, who is wanted on a federal warrant for bank card fraud and for information in the death of his girlfriend, Gabrielle Petito, whose body was found in Wyoming. Laundrie has not been found.
Officials closed the park to the public Sept. 23 while the search was ongoing. A National Public Lands Day cleanup that was planned by the Environmental Conservancy of North Port for Sept. 25 was canceled due to both the rainy conditions and the "current local circumstances." The work day has not been rescheduled.
The park includes bike and walking trails, birding, picnic tables, equestrian trails, fishing in the creek, and green space. Primitive camping is also allowed at this park with a permit. To make a reservation, call 941-429-PARK (7275) or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/MyLocalParks for more information.
